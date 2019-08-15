Holder Financial Architects Lifted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Valuation Declined While Midas Management Boosted Its Stake

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 43,800 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3073.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 15,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,869 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 58.04M shares traded or 169.64% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) by 9,797 shares to 800 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,183 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

