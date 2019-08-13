Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Position; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Lowered Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08B, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 8.59 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 24/05/2018 – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior, harassment -CNN; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES RISK OF INCREASING COGS AND POTENTIAL MARGIN RISK FOR COMPANIES SOURCING IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINIUM FOR THEIR US PRODUCTION; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 2.15 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 23,445 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 750,089 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 16,779 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Utah Retirement holds 241,696 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 69,500 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 4,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 0.09% or 14,908 shares in its portfolio. American Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv has 5,848 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 0.2% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,158 were accumulated by Gideon Cap Advsr. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc reported 2.89% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can Investors Expect From the Coming Rate Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons the Equity Rout May Continue – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box (BOX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Ent Svcs Corporation holds 0.01% or 291 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 57,465 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Commerce owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,735 shares. Advisory Rech holds 135,760 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,555 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,116 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru holds 0% or 165 shares. Cincinnati Financial reported 0.29% stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 58 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2.76 million shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Valley Natl Advisers has 184 shares. Denali Llc holds 1.65% or 130,951 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,617 shares to 366,388 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,426 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.