Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Holding; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased by $992,663 Its Position

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 38,173 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29 million, up from 32,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 320,375 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 9,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 189,861 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.82 million, down from 198,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 1.44M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873 on Friday, August 23.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 25,056 shares to 313,731 shares, valued at $41.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 11,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,492 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,118 shares to 126,091 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 17,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

