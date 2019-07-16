Holder Fiduciary Counselling Has Upped Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 40.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 133,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 14.59M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt stated it has 59,824 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 585,344 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 55,289 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 320,240 are held by British Columbia Investment. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has 225,267 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Prtnrs Llc holds 0.2% or 134,938 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mariner Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 33,513 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,230 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 180,925 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 43,644 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 29,003 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 33,096 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 32,617 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,676 shares to 240,760 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 1.74 million shares. 92,278 are owned by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru owns 18,723 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 104,413 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The New York-based Grandfield & Dodd Ltd has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 8.37 million shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.72M shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Manhattan has 0.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.37 million shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc reported 10,997 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Grimes Inc accumulated 0.87% or 277,756 shares. Zimmer Prns LP holds 1.55% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 15.03 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.