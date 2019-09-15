Holder Fernwood Investment Management Lifted Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Position; Roper Technologies (Put) (ROP) Stake Maintained by Highland Capital Management Lp

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (Put) (ROP) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 16,500 shares to 234,747 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 115,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 109 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $29,040 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) on Wednesday, May 1.

