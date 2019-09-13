Holder Fdx Advisors Boosted Enbridge Com (ENB) Stake; Atria Investments Holding in Lear (LEA) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 35,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 211,579 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 176,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 130,312 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 6,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 8,189 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $127.4. About 43,449 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd First Tr Enh New (FTSM) by 9,169 shares to 4,804 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Global Reit Etf (REET) by 695,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,088 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 25,118 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 0.16% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 99,372 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication holds 0.02% or 31,428 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 69,155 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 165,088 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 3.83M shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 49,267 shares. 34,887 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gam Hldg Ag owns 7,876 shares. Harris LP stated it has 3.63 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Seeing Limited Catalysts Ahead, UBS Powers Down Lear – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lear’s Valuation Results In A Clutch Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.