Holder Fayerweather Charles Has Raised Disney (DIS) Stake; M&T Bank Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 11,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 390,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 379,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 521,885 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 670,487 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa holds 2.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 219,184 shares. Auxier Asset Management, Oregon-based fund reported 16,489 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S&Co Inc holds 0.04% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.28M shares. Beacon Gp owns 21,481 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 227,655 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.43% or 4.17 million shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. St James Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.56% or 251,358 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Hartline Inv owns 32,091 shares. 5,480 are held by Ibis Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. The California-based Whittier Communications has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

