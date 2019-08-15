Holder Farmers Trust Co Raised D R Horton (DHI) Position; Shareholder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Raised Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) Position

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 12,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 87,237 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 75,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.88 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (HAL) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 22,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 142,308 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 119,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 20.08 million shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Model Suggests A Gloomy Outlook For D.R. Horton – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Chilly Winter, Homebuilders To Share Earnings With High Hopes Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,330 shares to 3,273 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,225 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 1.44% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny, a New York-based fund reported 83,626 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department accumulated 435 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 47,767 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 26,689 shares stake. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 3,800 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.25% or 76,544 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% or 15,039 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 642,678 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset stated it has 34,632 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc reported 0.21% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stronger International Activities Will Keep Halliburton Steady – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Halliburton cuts North American headcount – Houston Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Sell Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Ser Corporation owns 349 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.46M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 98,587 shares. Cna invested in 0.62% or 99,076 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 142,851 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 12,232 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hartford Mgmt Com has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cap Guardian Tru Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 524,739 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 84,235 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability accumulated 2.78 million shares. General American owns 460,000 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,300 shares.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,501 shares to 120,403 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,653 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).