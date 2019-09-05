Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Boosted Uranium Energy (UEC) Position; Btim Upped Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Stake

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9545. About shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Btim Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Corp (CPK) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 164,424 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 159,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Utilities Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 61,866 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Finance Mgmt owns 8,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 110,390 shares. Gru One Trading Lp invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). California-based Old West Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). 1492 Capital Management Lc owns 342,151 shares. American Gru holds 0% or 111,088 shares. 110,595 are owned by Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 51,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 120,553 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 25,176 shares. Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 3,270 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 15,000 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0% or 21,841 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC).

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7,720 shares to 219,900 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,321 shares, and cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 2,302 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na stated it has 6,736 shares. 13,698 are owned by Aqr Cap Limited Liability. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Llc owns 2,823 shares. 4,995 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 65,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.02% or 834,874 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc owns 62,136 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,867 shares. Magnetar owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 2,782 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 85,184 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 2,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 56,840 shares.