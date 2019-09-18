Holder Fagan Associates Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined While Duncker Streett & Company Upped Position

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 18,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 37,116 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 1.52 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,247 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 27,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 1.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $445.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,105 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,602 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock.