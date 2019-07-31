Holder Excalibur Management Upped Verizon (VZ) Stake; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose, Schaller Investment Group Has Increased Its Holding by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 1.65M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 17.42 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Customers in Four More U.S. Cities Experience 5G Ultra Wideband Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Verizon Communications, AT&T and Brady – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

