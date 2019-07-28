Holder Exane Derivatives Lifted Thor Industries (THO) Holding; Fluor (FLR) Share Price Declined While Reliance Trust Has Raised Its Position

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Thor Industries (THO) by 120.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,403 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.47M, up from 636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Thor Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 421,987 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,346 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, up from 14,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.11M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 305 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested in 8,230 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 3,193 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 19,300 shares. 3,834 are owned by Asset Mgmt. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 135 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 4,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,000 are owned by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Co. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Sce Ent. (NYSE:PEG) by 624 shares to 1 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap. Cl.A (NYSE:OAK) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,496 shares, and cut its stake in Pennantpark Invt. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor tanks ~15% on large Q1 earnings miss, CEO transition and lower EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 353,893 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 141,845 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 288,981 shares. 28,313 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Mgmt. 22,718 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma has invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tompkins Corporation, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Atria Invs holds 10,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP holds 0.19% or 65,945 shares. Advisory Ser Network reported 14,073 shares stake. Edgestream Prtnrs LP has 0.13% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 23,906 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 132,260 shares stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,292 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).