Holder Exane Derivatives Increased Cognizant Techn.A (CTSH) Position; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cognizant Techn.A (CTSH) by 16331.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 29,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,248 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12B, up from 178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Cognizant Techn.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 1.60M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $197.64. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Crisis Offers Lesson for Fintech: Fully Charged; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU data law is fresh ammo for Facebook’s nemesis

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ellington Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,000 shares. Parthenon Llc holds 46,781 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Lynch And In accumulated 0.07% or 1,230 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 3,400 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank accumulated 0.63% or 28,404 shares. Highstreet Asset has 19,407 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 112,637 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc holds 0.04% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 6.43 million shares. 14.63 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 2.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,997 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.47 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 533 shares to 293 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,477 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl S (NYSE:KSS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of stock or 1,208 shares.