Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Declined, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Increased by $2.15 Million Its Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 16,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 49,010 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94B market cap company. The stock increased 5.51% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $118.36. About 2.37 million shares traded or 147.14% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 3,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,309 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 19,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lederer Inv Counsel Ca has 0.57% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,735 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Huntington State Bank holds 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 443,976 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 1.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 204,194 shares. Amer Money Mngmt owns 29,649 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt has 12,815 shares. Architects invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ajo LP holds 1.35% or 1.98 million shares in its portfolio. Argent owns 86,861 shares. Old Dominion holds 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 21,614 shares. Scholtz Lc holds 2,347 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Finemark Bancorporation & owns 114,099 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flippin Bruce Porter invested 1.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 55,000 shares to 49,744 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 105,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,461 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).