Holder Evercore Wealth Management Raised Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $27.84 Million as Stock Price Declined

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 73 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 961 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366.55M, down from 1,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $356.25. About 7.91M shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 61,189 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 58,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 476,001 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 41 shares to 45 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.96 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca holds 790 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,767 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamilton Point Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore holds 0.09% or 1,323 shares. 11,814 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt. Endurance Wealth owns 265 shares. Sky Inv Gru Lc owns 942 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Permanens Capital LP holds 0.01% or 50 shares. 579 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Lc. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quadrant Capital Management Ltd reported 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakworth holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,867 shares. 2,715 are held by Brookstone Management.

