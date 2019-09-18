Holder Envestnet Asset Management Lifted General Dynamics (GD) Holding; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $520,812; Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 14,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 5,930 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 20,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 302,076 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 75,747 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, up from 73,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $189.44. About 409,961 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ jet delivery delay hurts profit beat

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 5,917 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,327 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson holds 16,324 shares. 664,736 were reported by Parametric Ltd Liability Corp. Advisors Asset stated it has 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Northern Trust invested 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1,518 shares. Woodmont Counsel Lc owns 2,382 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 5,497 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs holds 0.03% or 756 shares in its portfolio. City Trust Co Fl stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Narwhal Cap invested in 1.34% or 35,535 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 3,467 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,521 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,836 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cwm Lc has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 4,103 shares to 8,011 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 21,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBA’s profit will be $215.54 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.35% negative EPS growth.