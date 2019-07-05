Holder Enterprise Financial Services Has Upped 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Broderick Brian C

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 1,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,027 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $171.42. About 1.05 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.98. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast)

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexa, Remind Me to Shop for Deals on Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: Amazon Is Defeated in Court, Broadcom Soars to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Says Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Starvation Wages’ Comment ‘Just Wrong’ – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comparing 3M To Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G.