Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosted Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Holding; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $470,141

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 608.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 38,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 45,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $111.02. About 147,631 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $222.23M for 15.26 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,812 were reported by Private Advisor Group Inc Llc. Emory University owns 42,219 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn reported 644,559 shares stake. Boston Advisors Lc reported 5,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Communications Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,372 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 2.27 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mirae Asset Global Invs Com invested in 0.01% or 29,152 shares. Regions Financial reported 1,753 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 786,494 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.57M shares. Everence Capital Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 3,433 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp holds 0.01% or 54,475 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,718 are held by Alps Advsrs Inc. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 8,772 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4.10M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 658,038 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Invesco has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Voya Management holds 0.11% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 629,113 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 1.09% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ls Advsr Lc holds 2,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 11,318 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 7,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 11,680 shares. Van Berkom & Associate Incorporated holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 746,067 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

