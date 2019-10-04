Holder Energy Income Partners Has Lifted Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; Primecap Management Company Increased Its Holding in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $1.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 22.05M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.60 million, up from 20.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 3.09 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 27,600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 13.59M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606.26M, up from 13.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 8.96M shares traded or 178.39% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 12,300 shares to 564,600 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 761,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.26M shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 10,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 7,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Zacks Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pdt Prns Ltd accumulated 200,171 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 2.00 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cipher LP has 0.63% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 166,317 shares. Maltese Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt owns 53,358 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp holds 159,321 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 73,000 shares stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Capital stated it has 157,570 shares. 515,832 were reported by Eaton Vance. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.23% or 11,337 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 405,346 were reported by Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp. 15,438 were reported by Klingenstein Fields And Limited Co. Torray Ltd Llc has 61,114 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Nbw Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Thornburg Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.50M shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Group Inc reported 5,256 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3,200 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Communications accumulated 60,431 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 222,026 are held by Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Llc. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 82,963 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $79.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 126,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,903 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

