Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Raised Intricon (IIN) Position; Regency Ctrs (REG) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Lowered Its Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 29,524 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 38.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 2.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.42 million, down from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 63,608 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares to 18,263 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 43,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,576 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 545,089 shares. Legal And General Group Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd owns 87,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Grp One Trading LP holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 98,488 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,216 are held by State Bank Of Mellon. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,619 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,650 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 1,590 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj owns 293,316 shares. Ranger Mngmt LP invested in 0.24% or 131,377 shares. American Interest Group invested in 4,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.53% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 400,586 shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $138.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,337 are owned by Buckhead Ltd Liability Co. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brown Advisory accumulated 26,178 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4,831 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 236,834 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 14,100 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 206,736 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 4,163 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, American Investment Svcs has 0.08% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 3,625 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 338,598 shares. Estabrook accumulated 127 shares or 0% of the stock.