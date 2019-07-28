Holder Endurance Wealth Management Raised Centurylink Com (CTL) Position; Voya Investment Management Lowered Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $440,665

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 785.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 2,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,731 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 118,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 9,660 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Corp Pa holds 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 4,441 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0.21% or 678,804 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,985 shares. 1,589 are held by Patten & Patten Tn. Rbf Capital owns 10,000 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank owns 14,561 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 294,909 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 20,790 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Capital Intll Ca has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Da Davidson And holds 82,614 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.16% or 264,631 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 4,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 76,592 shares. 17,457 are owned by Ameritas Inv Incorporated. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 424,207 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.48M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.74M shares. Btc Capital Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 177,715 shares. 76,234 are owned by Greatmark Invest Prns. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 52,044 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 12,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 1.88M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability holds 44,302 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5.37 million shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22.

