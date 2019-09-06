Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Boosted World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake; Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.95 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 25,318 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 75,893 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 88,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $185.18. About 1.05M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 140,194 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 136,600 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company owns 259,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 13,550 shares. Victory Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 10,913 shares. Axa stated it has 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 172,350 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 230,815 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 113,554 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 185,368 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited accumulated 0.1% or 37,131 shares.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “World Fuel Services to buy UVair fuel business in $170M deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “World Fuel Services (INT) Reports Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation’s UVair Fuel Business – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 260,656 shares to 319,213 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Visa Expands its Footprint in Fashion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Ecosystem Structure May Be Its Most Underrated Advantage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 32.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

