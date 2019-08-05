Holder Ems Capital LP Upped Alexanders (ALX) Holding; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stock Rose, North Run Capital LP Lowered Stake

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 334,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.20% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 252,869 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The hedge fund held 93,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $8.84 during the last trading session, reaching $353.6. About 14,265 shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.75; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests; 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M

More notable recent Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexanders: A Quality REIT At A Substantial Discount From Its True Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alexander’s Announces Second Quarter Financial Results NYSE:ALX – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Alexander’s’s (NYSE:ALX) 10% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ALX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 1.74 million shares or 4.39% more from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Principal Fin Grp has 0% invested in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Asset One Limited has invested 0.02% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 2,714 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 3,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 3,380 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 12 shares. Pnc Services holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 3,259 shares. Ems Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.65% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% stake.