Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Banner (BANR) Stake; Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $10.90 Million; Stock Price Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 209,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 56,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 266,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 1.70 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 39,017 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 47,619 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 13,350 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 1.59M shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation reported 330 shares. 63,700 were reported by Bridgeway Management. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 66,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 17 shares. 3,985 are owned by Washington Bancorporation. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 35,375 shares. 27,686 were reported by Citigroup. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 3.41M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 173,300 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 7,204 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares to 163,191 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Central Fed Corp.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90 million for 20.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cibc Markets has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 108,240 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Incorporated stated it has 54,551 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 152,738 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 2.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 46,220 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 32,223 shares. Century Incorporated reported 0.64% stake. Menta Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ledyard National Bank accumulated 132,561 shares or 0.94% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services reported 17,964 shares stake. 4,455 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cordasco Fincl Networks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).