Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Upped El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake; Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Stake by $8.63 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 19.75 million shares traded or 1.44% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 101,251 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 8,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 10,251 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP reported 6,446 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 515,278 shares. 796,158 are held by Northern Trust. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 4,960 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 15,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company invested in 219,624 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.00M shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 5,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6.12M shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Key Gp Hldgs (Cayman) Limited holds 3.91 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 216,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Grp Ltd holds 12,600 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tortoise Inv Management invested in 0% or 250 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 487,217 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,322 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Adirondack Mngmt invested in 897,821 shares. Woodstock owns 17,510 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 84,033 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 622,325 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 7.23 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 190,806 shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS) by 6,614 shares to 602,386 shares, valued at $149.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 17,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares. Shares for $47,500 were bought by Bott Julian Mark.