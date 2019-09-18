Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Position; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.97 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 147,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 5.53 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 152,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 545,037 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.36 million, down from 697,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.87. About 1.05 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 35,159 shares to 135,916 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 527,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,089 shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 58.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 29,421 shares to 149,517 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 59,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).