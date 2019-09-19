Holder Eii Capital Management Has Increased Wp Carey (WPC) Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk LTD Has Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 25.78M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 16,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 235,920 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 121,008 are held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argyle Cap Management Inc holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,108 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has 7.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,912 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp reported 293,960 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,000 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 167,498 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 13.57 million shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.12M shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 7.06% or 13.72M shares. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 4.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fagan has 5.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06B and $187.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (NYSE:O) by 5,688 shares to 32,360 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,320 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.