Holder Edgestream Partners LP Raised Red Hat (RHT) Position; Shamrock Asset Management Trimmed Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position by $364,563 as Shares Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 80,607 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 172,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 91,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 101,901 shares to 22,425 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 12,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,786 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 235,733 shares. Charter Trust Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,390 shares. Price Michael F invested in 16,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Msd Prns Lp accumulated 180,000 shares or 4.07% of the stock. Hightower Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 0.62% or 538,499 shares. Gabelli And Communications Inv Advisers reported 5.82% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 31,092 are held by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Creative Planning owns 7,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Landscape Ltd Liability Co owns 14,367 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 47,517 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 99,151 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing What Happens After The Dividend Cut For Annaly Capital Management – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Big Fat, Double-Digit Dividend Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: A New Quality Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.