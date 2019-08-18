Holder Edgestream Partners LP Has Increased Macys (M) Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Cut Position in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 240,477 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.68 million, down from 248,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 03/05/2018 – GOOGL ADVANCED PROTECTION BACKS APPLE IOS DEVICES APPLICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 78,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 142,427 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 63,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93 million shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TNA) by 56,353 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 106,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,720 shares, and cut its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Macyâ€™s, Inc. (NYSE:M) tumbled to its lowest intraday levels since 2010 after missing second-quarter estimates – Live Trading News” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tapestry Tanks 20% – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sogou +1 after EPS beat, $50M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Blasts Macy’s, But Doesn’t Think It’s In Trouble – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Clearwater Paper Corporation’s (NYSE:CLW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) by 5,448 shares to 54,240 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Ser 1 by 4,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P National Munis Amt (MUB).