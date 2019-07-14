Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake; Lateef Investment Management LP Holding In Guidewire Software (GWRE) Was Upped

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 77,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, up from 186,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 414,350 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

