Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Position; Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Holding Has Boosted by Osmium Partners Llc

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 390.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 644,867 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 77,504 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rosetta Stone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RST); 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 19/04/2018 – Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading Core5 as K–3 Reading Improvement Program; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RST shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 7.21% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 128,377 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 44,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 630,519 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has 91,902 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). D E Shaw Co has invested 0.01% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 12,715 shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Ameritas Prtn Inc stated it has 1,504 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,486 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 28,700 shares.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares to 3,938 shares, valued at $172,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,683 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us-based Ancora Ltd has invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Oppenheimer And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 20,411 shares. Holderness Invs stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.83% or 142,515 shares. James Rech reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Williams Jones & Ltd Liability has 286,822 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 145,868 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.73% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 282,703 shares. Counselors has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ameriprise Fincl owns 221,758 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 278 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,959 shares. L And S Advisors Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 27,857 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Susquehanna Llp holds 54,610 shares.