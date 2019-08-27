Holder Ecofin LTD Has Raised Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Increased Position

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 1.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 990,116 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF) by 77,170 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,541 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 10,000 shares to 79,736 shares, valued at $36.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

