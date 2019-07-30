Holder Earnest Partners Lifted Heartland Finl (HTLF) Holding; As Capital (COF) Stock Price Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Holding by $364,014

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Capital (COF) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, up from 5,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.42% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 5.62 million shares traded or 189.54% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Heartland Finl (HTLF) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 12,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.68M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Heartland Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 84,619 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,240 shares to 2,782 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Massive Data Breach At Capital One – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 50,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 727,938 shares stake. Fdx Advsr owns 8,623 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 70,771 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 36,230 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Adirondack Comm accumulated 90 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 213 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 163,226 shares. 74,339 were accumulated by Continental Advsr Limited Liability Co. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 79,932 shares. 17,663 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 437,675 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8,026 shares to 157,211 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,084 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 3,012 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 165,800 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% or 14,355 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 163,031 shares. 3,354 are held by Signaturefd. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 38,063 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Legal And General Plc owns 12,642 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 30,127 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 71,585 shares. Pnc Services Group stated it has 8,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,913 shares.