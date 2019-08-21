Holder Eagle Capital Management Has Increased Mohawk Industries (MHK) Position; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake Maintained by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 62,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 578,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.81M, up from 516,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.11. About 31,908 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 161,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 4.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.18M, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 73,433 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F

