Holder Dudley & Shanley Boosted Crane Co. (CR) Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 233,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49 million, up from 184,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 59,241 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, up from 2,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $24.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.8. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders

