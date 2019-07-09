Holder Dsm Capital Partners Increased 51Job (JOBS) Position; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.68 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 51Job (JOBS) by 722.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 51Job for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 107,391 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 197,402 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20,096 shares to 711,902 shares, valued at $177.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,124 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 9, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank to cut 18,000 jobs in 7.4 bln euro overhaul – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Declining U.S. job openings point to cooling labor market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Job Openings and Wages Continue to Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These Are the Top 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Quit Their Jobs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lagarde “uniquely qualified” to head ECB – Coeure – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Union Pacific Should Stay in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With AudioCodes Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AUDC) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Major averages close at record highs on dovish Fed hopes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.08% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Mesirow Invest Mgmt accumulated 378,214 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 1,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Fincl Architects holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1,610 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 25,723 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.67 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 1,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Management has 633,975 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 946,825 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 8,800 shares. Corsair Mgmt Lp owns 454,614 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).