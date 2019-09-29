Holder Dsc Advisors LP Has Lifted Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $4.12 Million; Stock Value Declined

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,278 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03M, down from 63,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 392,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 357,880 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.31% or 166,615 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,259 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 61,391 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ent Fincl Service accumulated 0.6% or 7,592 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 4,610 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Profund Limited Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,531 shares. Texas-based Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 9,334 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 3,900 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Partners Lc. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Stellar Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,121 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,141 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 1,747 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,681 shares to 333,894 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,607 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).