Holder Dsam Partners Llp Increased First Solar (FSLR) Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) Market Value Declined While Argi Investment Services Raised Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (LYB) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 4,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 32,047 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 1.53 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 345,889 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,583 shares to 213,803 shares, valued at $24.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

