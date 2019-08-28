Holder Drw Securities Has Increased China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding; Academy Capital Management Cut Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $5.59 Million

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 657,928 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 114,279 MLN VS RMB108,741 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 67,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 277,898 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34M, down from 345,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.64. About 766,071 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.44% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 8,036 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 50,588 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hexavest holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 350 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 3,633 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co owns 1,420 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 343,966 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & holds 16,747 shares. Verition Fund Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bennicas Assocs holds 0.27% or 3,675 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

