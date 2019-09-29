Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Increased Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holding; Autozone (AZO) Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 20,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 59,338 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82 million, up from 38,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 240,727 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,437 shares to 1,646 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,003 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 3,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 80,000 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ubs Oconnor Ltd owns 300,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability reported 5,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 8,412 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Lc. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.02% or 3,568 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 14,800 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,941 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 354,272 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,595 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 110,727 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,535 shares to 90,031 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 24,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 7,810 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 16,641 are owned by Td Asset Management Inc. Victory Management holds 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 51,315 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 2,737 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson & accumulated 11 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 3,288 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 36,068 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Com Inc has 5.64% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 10,556 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 580 shares stake. Nfc Limited Liability Com owns 20,584 shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors invested in 2,306 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.23% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tealwood Asset holds 0.93% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 2,088 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).