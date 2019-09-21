Holder Drexel Morgan & Company Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake Has Increased by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 48.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 15,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 46,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 31,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 6.13 million shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,624 shares to 15,845 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 136,689 shares. Addenda stated it has 0.47% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Horan Cap Mngmt owns 508,073 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Ltd owns 59,764 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested in 1,084 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Comm Of Vermont holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 67,804 shares. Adirondack has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 580 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd has 13,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12.99M shares. Johnson Counsel has 1.26 million shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Everence Cap Management reported 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 1.19% stake. Macroview Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% or 251 shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh owns 2,071 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,684 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son Lc has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 11,460 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.02% or 682 shares. Logan Cap has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 134,641 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cleararc Inc reported 12,068 shares. 4,610 were accumulated by Oarsman Capital. Vista Capital Prtnrs reported 1,623 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 2,693 shares stake. Canal Ins holds 3.77% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 83,000 shares.

