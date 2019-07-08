Holder Dowling & Yahnke Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut by $2.84 Million Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 22,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, up from 84,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 2.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 897,407 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,081 shares to 56,271 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,101 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 70,715 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73,418 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,130 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated accumulated 3,210 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Schroder Grp Inc has 1.42M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gould Asset Limited Liability Ca has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,994 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc stated it has 24,147 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 26,517 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 608,833 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Wade G W & holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,768 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 685,813 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.40M shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset has 184,271 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm accumulated 0.05% or 3,556 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,358 shares to 18,258 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 16,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.65% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.61% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.19% stake. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young And has invested 0.71% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fifth Third State Bank owns 149,796 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Service Incorporated has 4,965 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 80,143 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Tn has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiverton Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 4,084 shares. South State Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shelton Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,615 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.