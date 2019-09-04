Holder Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding as Share Price Declined

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.94M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 3.89 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 595,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 84,400 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 679,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.59M shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 12/03/2018 – Tata to Sell $1.25 Billion of Tata Consultancy Stake to Pay Debt; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL EXEC SAYS CAPEX FOR CURRENT FY WILL BE AROUND OR OVER 80 BILLION RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – INDIA’S TATA ELXSI LTD TTEX.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 702.9 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 434.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – TATA INTERNATIONAL – SIGNS MOU WITH VISSAI CEMENT GROUP AND AGRIBANK OF VIETNAM; 21/03/2018 – DP WORLD, TATA TALKS ON LOGISTICS, SUPPLY CHAIN: STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS IF DEAL BETWEEN TATA STEEL TISC.NS AND DUTCH UNIT REMAINS IN PLACE GERMAN STEEL WORKERS WILL DEMAND SAME TERMS; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q TOTAL EXCEPTIONAL GAIN 113.8B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – TRF LTD TTRO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPROVAL TO MATERIAL RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS WITH TATA STEEL; 27/03/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD TTML.NS – AS OF MARCH 27, CO HAS NOT MADE AN OFFER TO SELL ITS STAKE IN ATC TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE PVT LTD; 13/04/2018 – TATA Projects Wins 2 Important Mumbai Metro Packages

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 313,550 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 58,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 300,000 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $95.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).