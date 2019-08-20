Holder Dorsal Capital Management Has Raised Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake; Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shareholder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Holding by $4.58 Million as Shares Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 229,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 229,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 12.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 740,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 303,552 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Llc holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,807 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 273,973 shares. Mrj Cap Inc reported 52,191 shares or 3.69% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advisors Ltd reported 167,211 shares. Hl Ltd Co has 2.67M shares. Cardinal Mngmt stated it has 80,894 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3.19% or 365,983 shares. Holt Limited Liability Dba Holt Prtn Lp has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Ltd reported 373,197 shares or 9.84% of all its holdings. Overbrook owns 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,235 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 65,801 shares. Interactive Advsrs reported 600 shares stake. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 484,816 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 744,695 shares. Sands Management Limited holds 0% or 1,704 shares in its portfolio.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,280 shares to 5,300 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.04 million shares. Stifel Finance Corp invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Farmers Fincl Bank accumulated 167 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc owns 93,871 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Regions Finance Corp has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Weiss Multi reported 43,125 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 40,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,823 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 29,536 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 66,715 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Pnc Financial Ser Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares to 281,500 shares, valued at $142.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX).

