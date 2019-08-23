Holder Donaldson Capital Management Boosted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Dr Horton (DHI) Holder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 25,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 941,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.82M, up from 916,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 8.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 99,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 581,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 680,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 1.44M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 472,683 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,376 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.36% or 53,554 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com holds 4.22M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 83,626 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. White Pine Cap Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 4,940 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.02% or 67,694 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 68,992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,998 shares. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 49,000 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston Advisors Limited Company holds 0.07% or 33,353 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.41M shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 338,023 shares stake.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Texas Instruments And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 14 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 422,385 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 186,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co reported 226,913 shares stake. Alley Limited Company accumulated 82,214 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Co accumulated 35,753 shares. 1.08 million were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Guardian Capital LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 1.68% or 571,296 shares. 23,826 are held by Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 67,420 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7,826 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.03% or 50,865 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1.45M shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,548 shares. Laffer Invests owns 12,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen stated it has 3.24 million shares or 2.56% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.