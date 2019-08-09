Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Boosted Destination Maternity (DEST) Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Palisade Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 69,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 93,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 711,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 63.40% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Destination Maternity Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6746. About 42,273 shares traded. Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) has declined 80.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 11/05/2018 – ISS Joins Fellow Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis in Recommending Destination Maternity Stockholders Vote on the Company’s White; 23/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY – BASED ON PRELIM VOTE COUNT AT ANNUAL MEET, ALL FOUR OF INVESTORS’ DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED TO CO’S BOARD; 17/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY – IF MARLA RYAN, ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL OR OTHER NOMINEES WERE ADDED TO CO’S SLATE, THAT WOULD INCREASE SEATS UP FOR ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Casts Doubt on Ability of Dissident Group’s Alternate Slate to Create Value for Destination Stockholders; 27/03/2018 – DEST HLDR MILLER: SUPPORTS BOARD EXPANSION IF IT WINS SEATS; 26/04/2018 – Destination Maternity Holders Miller, O’Malley: Disagree Company Has ‘Timely Complied’ With Requests; 04/05/2018 – DEST REITERATES VIEW THAT CO. NOMINEES ARE BEST PATH FORWARD; 11/05/2018 – Destination Maternity: ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Stockholders Vote for Company Board Slate; 23/05/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTORS WIN PROXY CONTEST AT DESTINATION MATERNITY DEST.O , REPLACE FOUR BOARD MEMBERS WITH DISSIDENTS; 11/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Stockholders Urged By Glass Lewis to Vote ‘For’ All Destination Nominees, Reject Disssident Nominees

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS) by 6,614 shares to 602,386 shares, valued at $149.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

