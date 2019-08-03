Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Upped Hubspot (HUBS) Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Upped Service International (SCI) Holding by $3.85 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 96,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.15M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 515,702 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 127.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 233,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 416,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.19M, up from 182,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $172.04. About 474,764 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration

