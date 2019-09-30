Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Hollyfrontier (HFC) Position; First Solar (FSLR) Stock Value Rose While Stifel Financial Has Lowered Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 54,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.65M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 38.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 10,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 16,534 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 26,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.46. About 3.94 million shares traded or 250.94% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,678 shares to 98,837 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 74,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “First Solar Is Ready to Lead the Next Round of Solar Mania – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Fell Hard on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Solar Update: Steady Progress – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Call Buying Stays Hot On First Solar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is First Solar a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.71 million for 13.79 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,090 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 69,815 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.2% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 356,161 shares. 7,345 were accumulated by Regent Inv Limited Com. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 21,098 shares. Agf Invs America Incorporated reported 1.18% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Bsw Wealth Prns invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 3,304 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 4,300 shares. 396,681 were accumulated by Ci Incorporated. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 411,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Corp owns 57,887 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 177,110 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,512 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Comm Incorporated Ma holds 1.2% or 19,044 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.86% stake. 400 were accumulated by Numerixs Investment Tech Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.15% or 236,495 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 108,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bankshares Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 199 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 27,247 shares. 33,842 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Com reported 96 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 559,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 17,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,286 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 258,367 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “HollyFrontier (HFC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.