Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Rpm Intl (RPM) Position; As Ao Smith (AOS) Shares Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Lifted Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 41,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 319,352 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 278,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 482,361 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.02M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 876,594 shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $83.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 148,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

