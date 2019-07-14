Holder Denali Advisors Has Boosted Sun Trust Banks (STI) Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Upped Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $3.35 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 83.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 33,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,679 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 39,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 2.40 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (STI) by 1084.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sun Trust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.27 million shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4,700 shares to 52,200 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was sold by Miele Laura. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 6,400 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $89.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).